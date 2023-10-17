“Name That Tune” Episode to Air on FOX: How to Watch Without Cable

The popular music game show, “Name That Tune,” is set to air a new episode on FOX at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Excitingly, those without cable can also catch the episode for free through either FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, both of which offer a free trial to new users.

Hosted the Emmy Award-nominated and Tony Award-winning actress, Jane Krakowski, “Name That Tune” challenges contestants’ music knowledge as they compete in a variety of musical games for cash and prizes. Two players race against the clock to identify songs performed a live band, led the Grammy Award-winning producer, Randy Jackson.

Each contest features different games before culminating in the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and advances to the golden medley bonus round, where they have a chance to win additional cash and the coveted $100,000 grand prize.

In the upcoming episode, celebrity contestants Taylor Hanson, JoJo Siwa, Steve-O, and Rachael Harris will make guest appearances, adding an extra element of excitement for viewers.

If you’re wondering how to watch “Name That Tune” without cable, both DirecTV Stream and FuboTV offer the solution. DirecTV Stream is a streaming platform that provides a wide range of content, including over 75 live TV channels. FuboTV, on the other hand, is an internet live TV streaming service with more than 100 channels, particularly catering to sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. It also offers DVR storage space, making it a convenient choice for those who want to cut the cord but still have access to their favorite live TV and sports.

So, mark your calendars for the next episode of “Name That Tune” and tune in on FOX. If you don’t have cable, take advantage of the free trials offered DirecTV Stream or FuboTV to enjoy this exciting music game show.

Sources:

– FuboTV

– DirecTV Stream