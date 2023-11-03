New Ways to Stream College Football in 2023

Are you excited to catch the upcoming Florida State vs. Pittsburgh football game? Wondering how to watch college football this season without cable or satellite TV? We’ve got you covered! While ESPN will be broadcasting the game, there are other streaming options available for you to enjoy the live action.

One of the best streaming services for college football fans is FuboTV. With FuboTV, you can enjoy a seven-day free trial and access over 250 live TV channels. Their sports channel offerings include ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, and many more. For just $74.99 per month, you can stream the game on multiple screens simultaneously. It’s a perfect choice for fans looking to watch the Pitt vs. Florida State football game.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, consider subscribing to Sling TV. For $55 a month, you’ll get access to 46 channels, including ESPN. Sling TV also offers a special $27.50 first-month rate, making it a budget-friendly choice. If you’re only interested in the FSU vs. Pitt game, you can opt for Sling TV’s basic Orange Plan with ESPN access. It costs $20 initially and $40 monthly thereafter.

Now you don’t have to worry about missing out on your favorite college football games. With these streaming services, you can enjoy the live action from the comfort of your own home. So gather your friends, grab some snacks, and get ready to cheer for your team!

