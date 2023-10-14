“Field Day” Premieres on Hallmark Channel: Everything You Need to Know

“Field Day,” a heartwarming movie, is set to premiere on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. The film follows the story of three mothers who come from diverse social circles and are compelled to collaborate in organizing their children’s elementary school “field day” event.

If you’re looking to stream “Field Day” for free, you have a few options available. The movie can be streamed on Philo, a live TV streaming service that offers a free trial. Additionally, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling all offer free trials that allow you to watch “Field Day” online.

For cord cutters, WatchHallmarkTV.com provides a free live stream of the Hallmark Channel, where you can enjoy “Field Day” without needing a cable subscription.

If you’re wondering which TV channel “Field Day” will be airing on, it airs exclusively on the Hallmark Channel. To find the channel number for your specific provider, you can use the Channel Finder on Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, or Dish.

Philo, the streaming service where you can watch “Field Day” for free, is known for its focus on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. It offers a variety of channels for a budget-friendly price of $25 per month, and also provides unlimited DVR capabilities. You can currently try Philo for free with their 7-day trial.

In conclusion, “Field Day” promises to be a delightful movie that highlights the power of collaboration among mothers from different social circles. With multiple streaming options available, you can easily enjoy this heartwarming film without breaking the bank.

