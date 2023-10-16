“Fear Thy Neighbor” Returns with Season 9 on Investigation Discovery

“Fear Thy Neighbor,” the gripping true crime series, is set to premiere its ninth season on Monday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET. This season promises to deliver more shocking and disturbing stories of neighborly disputes that escalate into violence and even murder.

One of the episodes explores the chilling tale of a peaceful suburban neighborhood turned upside down when a family discovers that their neighbor has been keeping a secret wife locked away in his home for years. The situation intensifies when the family decides to help the captive woman escape with her baby, setting off a bitter feud that ultimately culminates in a horrific bloodshed.

Fans of the show can catch the latest season of “Fear Thy Neighbor” on various streaming services. For those looking to stream it for free, options include Philo (with a free trial) and FuboTV (also with a free trial). Other streaming platforms like Sling (offering half off the first month) and DirecTV Stream (with a free trial) also provide access to the show.

Philo, the live TV streaming service where “Fear Thy Neighbor” can be enjoyed, offers an impressive lineup of over 60 entertainment channels at an affordable price of $25 per month. MTV, Paramount Network, Discovery, and more are part of its extensive channel lineup. Philo also boasts unlimited DVR and is compatible with various app-enabled devices. If you’re interested, you can give Philo a try with its free 7-day trial.

Don’t miss out on the gripping and suspenseful stories that “Fear Thy Neighbor” has to offer. Tune in to the new season on Investigation Discovery, and prepare to be captivated the dark side of suburbia.

