Daniel Ricciardo Set to Return at the F1 United States Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo will be making his much-anticipated comeback at the United States Grand Prix, a track he favors. The AlphaTauri driver had sustained a hand injury, which allowed Liam Lawson to take his place. Now, Ricciardo aims to prove himself upon his return to the race.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has already been crowned the F1 champion for 2023, there is still room for a surprise winner at this weekend’s race. McLaren has been giving Red Bull a run for their money in recent rounds and could potentially spring a surprise.

It is important to note that this weekend’s event is a sprint race weekend, so the schedule will be slightly different. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in to free coverage provided Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus. Additional coverage with French commentary is available from Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

For those looking to watch the United States Grand Prix online, F1 TV is an excellent streaming service that offers coverage of every session and race. However, availability and subscription prices may vary depending on your location.

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 will be broadcasting the race, while Channel 4 will show highlights. Viewers in the US can catch the action on ESPN’s suite of channels, and no cable package is required. Australian viewers can subscribe to ExpressVPN for an extra three months free, offering coverage and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Overall, the return of Daniel Ricciardo adds excitement to the United States Grand Prix, and with teams like McLaren hot on Red Bull’s heels, a surprise winner may be in store at this thrilling sprint race weekend.

