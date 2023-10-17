Daniel Ricciardo Set to Return at U.S. Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo, the AlphaTauri driver, is preparing for his much-anticipated return from injury at the upcoming United States Grand Prix. Ricciardo injured his hand, which led to Liam Lawson substituting for him in previous races. However, Ricciardo is eager to showcase his skills and revive his dream of joining the Red Bull team.

Sergio Perez’s struggle in recent races has kept the Red Bull dream alive for Ricciardo. If Perez continues to underperform, Ricciardo may have a chance to secure a spot alongside Max Verstappen for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While Verstappen has already clinched the 2023 championship, there is still potential for a surprise winner at the United States Grand Prix. McLaren, who have been closing in on Red Bull in recent races, may have the best chance of springing an upset.

It’s important to note that the race weekend in Texas will feature a sprint race format, meaning the schedule will be slightly different than usual.

If you’re interested in watching the United States Grand Prix for free online, Austrian broadcaster ORF and Servus TV, as well as Belgian broadcaster RTBF, provide live streams on their respective streaming platforms. However, these broadcasts may require a free account and may not offer English commentary.

Topass geo-blocking restrictions that prevent you from accessing streaming services in different countries, you can use a VPN service like ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN encrypts your internet traffic and allows you to change your IP address, giving you access to content from various regions.

In the UK, the United States Grand Prix will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1, with Channel 4 offering highlights. In the US, the race will be shown on ESPN channels without the need for an expensive cable package. Australian viewers can also watch the race subscribing to ExpressVPN.

Overall, the return of Daniel Ricciardo, the potential for a surprise winner, and the availability of various streaming options make the United States Grand Prix an exciting event for Formula 1 fans around the world.

