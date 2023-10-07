Max Verstappen Aims for Third Consecutive F1 Championship in Qatar

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is poised to secure his third consecutive F1 championship at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix. This would further solidify his status as one of the sport’s greats. However, his competitors are not backing down, with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri deemed as potential race winners in Qatar. Mercedes, in particular, would relish the opportunity to spoil Verstappen’s celebrations.

The Qatar Grand Prix will take place over a sprint race weekend, resulting in a slightly modified schedule. Fans looking to watch the race online have a few options available to them. Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus offer free coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix, though commentary is in German. Similarly, Belgian broadcaster RTBF provides free coverage with French commentary.

Those who find themselves outside the country may face geo-blocking restrictions, preventing them from accessing their preferred streaming service. One can overcome these barriers using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN provides a secure and user-friendly solution to change one’s IP address, effectivelypassing geo-blocks. It supports a wide range of streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices.

F1 TV is another popular streaming service for F1 fans, offering coverage of every session and race of the season, including the Qatar Grand Prix. However, availability and subscription prices vary location. In the UK, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast every session, and Channel 4 will show highlights. Fans in the US can catch the action on ESPN’s various channels, while Australian viewers can subscribe to ExpressVPN for special deals and offers.

