New Article: The Pressure Mounts for Sergio Perez in His Home Grand Prix

Sergio Perez finds himself entering his home race with immense pressure on his shoulders. Despite currently holding a strong position in P2 in the drivers’ standings and having secured a contract for the 2024 season, rumors suggest that his seat for the upcoming year is still in question. Speculation indicates that Perez must hold onto the runner-up spot, behind his teammate Max Verstappen, in order to secure his future with Red Bull.

The Mexican driver, however, will surely be buoyed the support of his vociferous fan-base, who will passionately cheer his every move on the track. The Mexico City Grand Prix is known for its electric atmosphere, and Perez will feed off the energy of the crowd as he strives for success.

While Verstappen has been dominant throughout the season, it remains to be seen if his streak will continue in Mexico City. There is the possibility that teams like McLaren or even Mercedes could have a day to remember and pose a serious challenge to the Red Bull driver.

For those looking to watch the Mexico City GP online, Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus offer free coverage on their streaming platforms, ORF TVthek and Servus TV respectively, although commentary will be in German. Belgian broadcaster RTBF also provides free coverage with French commentary on RTBF Auvio.

If you find yourself abroad and unable to access these services due to geo-blocking restrictions, using a VPN like ExpressVPN can help youpass these limitations. ExpressVPN allows you to change your IP address and appear as if you are in a different country, making it possible to access restricted content.

FAQ:

Q: What streaming options are available for watching the Mexico City Grand Prix online?

A: You can watch the race for free on ORF TVthek or Servus TV (with German commentary) and RTBF Auvio (with French commentary). Alternatively, F1 TV offers comprehensive coverage of all sessions and races, while Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN (US), and various streaming services provide coverage in their respective regions.

Q: How can I watch the Mexico City Grand Prix if I’m outside the country?

A: By using a VPN like ExpressVPN, you can connect to a server location where the streaming service is available and enjoy the race from anywhere in the world.

Q: What time does the Mexico City Grand Prix start?

A: The race is scheduled to start at 8pm local time (UK) on Sunday October 29th.

Q: Is there a way to watch the highlights of the Mexico City Grand Prix?

A: Yes, in the UK, Channel 4 will show the F1 Mexico City GP highlights.