Where and How to Watch Expendables 4

Expendables 4, the highly anticipated fourth installment of Lionsgate’s action movie franchise, is finally hitting theaters this weekend. The film features the return of familiar faces like Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, as well as the addition of new generation action stars such as 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa.

To find where and when you can catch Expendables 4 in theaters, you can check the local showtime listings on the main theater sites. The movie is set to release on September 22, providing action-packed entertainment for fans of the series.

After its theatrical debut, Expendables 4 will follow the streaming release pattern established Lionsgate. The film will initially be available on Starz before eventually making its way to Peacock, thanks to Lionsgate’s streaming deal with Universal. Considering the release timeline of Lionsgate’s previous major release, John Wick 4, we can expect Expendables 4 to arrive on Starz around mid-March 2024. A Peacock release is likely to happen in late 2024 or 2025.

The plot of Expendables 4 reunites the team of elite mercenaries from the franchise’s past with a new generation of action heroes. Armed with an arsenal of weapons and their exceptional skills, the Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that is called upon when all other options have failed. However, the introduction of new team members with different styles and tactics promises to bring a fresh and exhilarating twist to the story.

For those who want to catch up on the previous Expendables movies, each of the three previous installments is available to stream on platforms like Netflix, Peacock, and Starz. Alternatively, you can also purchase or rent the movies on Prime Video.

Expendables 4, written Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhard and Max Adams, was directed Scott Waugh. The movie boasts an all-star cast including Jason Statham as Christmas, Sylvester Stallone as Barney, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Easy Day, Megan Fox as Gina, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner, and Tony Jaa as Decha.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes, Expendables 4 is rated R for its strong/bloody violence throughout, language, and sexual material. So get ready to experience an action-packed thrill ride as Expendables 4 hits theaters this weekend.

Source: IGN