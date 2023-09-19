How to Watch Every Saw Movie Online: Streaming Options and Deals

Summary: The upcoming release of “Saw X” has sparked renewed interest in the Saw movie franchise. If you’re looking to catch up on the series before the new installment, here are the best ways to watch every Saw movie online. While most of the films can be found on Peacock, Starz, and Amazon Prime Video, there are also options to rent or purchase individual films from digital retailers. Take advantage of free trials and discounted subscriptions to ensure a seamless movie marathon experience.

The Saw franchise has had a lasting impact on the horror genre since its debut in 2004. With the release of “Saw X” on the horizon, fans are eager to revisit the earlier films in the series. Fortunately, the majority of the Saw movies can be streamed online, although they are scattered across different platforms.

Peacock Premium offers the most comprehensive streaming experience for Saw fans. Currently, seven out of the ten films are available on Peacock, with the likelihood of “Saw X” being added in the future. A monthly subscription costs $5.99, or you can save 17% with an annual subscription at $59.99. Students with a valid university ID can enjoy Peacock Premium for $1.99/month for the first year.

Starz is another streaming service that hosts seven Saw films. While it may be the first platform to feature “Saw X,” the regular monthly cost of $9.99 makes it less appealing for long-term viewing. However, Starz is currently offering a discounted rate of $3/month for the first three months.

Amazon Prime Video is home to six Saw films, including the eighth installment, “Jigsaw.” While “Saw: The Final Chapter” and “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” are not available on Prime Video, they can be rented or purchased from digital retailers. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial for new customers, allowing ample time to binge-watch the available films.

For those specifically interested in “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” (2021), Hulu is the go-to platform. This ninth installment is exclusively available on Hulu. New and returning users can enjoy a free 30-day trial before deciding whether to commit to the monthly cost of $7.99.

If you prefer not to subscribe to a streaming service or want to watch specific films without committing to a platform, options for renting or purchasing individual Saw films are available on digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu. Rental prices typically range from $3.99, while purchases of digital copies in UHD or 4K are priced at $9.99 (discounted rates may be available on Amazon Prime Video).

In conclusion, there are several options for watching every Saw movie online. Take advantage of free trials, discounted subscriptions, and rental options to plan your own Saw movie marathon. Whether you choose to stick to a single streaming platform or explore various rental services, you’ll be able to experience the full spectrum of horror and suspense that the Saw franchise has to offer.

