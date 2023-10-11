Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 of NLDS Preview

Game 3 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to take place on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks, who currently lead the series 2-0, will be looking to complete a three-game sweep when they face off against the Dodgers at Chase Field.

The game will begin at 9:07 PM ET and will be broadcasted on TBS. Brandon Pfaadt will be starting on the mound for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers will send out Lance Lynn.

The Dodgers have been an impressive offensive team throughout the season. They rank second in MLB with 249 total home runs and have a .455 slugging percentage, which is also second-best in the league. Their batting average of .257 ranks seventh in the majors, and they have the second-best offense, scoring an average of 5.6 runs per game.

On the pitching side, the Dodgers have a collective 4.06 team ERA, which ranks 13th in MLB. Their pitching staff has an average of 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a WHIP of 1.203, which is the fifth-lowest in the league.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, have hit 166 home runs this season, ranking 22nd in MLB. Their .408 slugging percentage places them 17th in the league, and they have a team batting average of .250, which is 13th among all MLB teams. They have scored 746 runs this season, averaging 4.6 runs per game.

Defensively, the Diamondbacks have a team ERA of 4.48, which ranks 20th in MLB. They strike out an average of 7.7 batters per game and have a combined WHIP of 1.324.

Lance Lynn will be starting for the Dodgers in Game 3. He has a record of 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched this season. Lynn has been consistent in his recent outings and will be hoping for another quality start.

Brandon Pfaadt will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He has a record of 3-9 this season and has earned three quality starts in his 18 appearances. Pfaadt has shown flashes of brilliance and will be looking to deliver a strong performance in Game 3.

Overall, Game 3 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks promises to be an exciting matchup. The Dodgers will be looking to avoid a sweep, while the Diamondbacks will be aiming to secure their spot in the next round. It will be a battle between two talented teams with high stakes on the line.

