New Game 4 Matchup Between Diamondbacks and Rangers Holds Key to World Series Outcome

The highly anticipated Game 4 of the World Series is set to take place on Tuesday night, showcasing a clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. The game, scheduled to start at 8:03 PM ET, will be broadcast live on FOX from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Both teams are gearing up for a crucial battle that could significantly impact the series’ outcome. The Rangers currently hold a 2-1 series lead and will be aiming to extend their advantage with a Game 4 victory. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will be determined to even the score and bounce back to keep their championship hopes alive.

While the original article provided insights from player quotes, it’s important to note that both teams boast impressive batting and pitching performances. The Diamondbacks, with a .250 team batting average, have been consistent at the plate, averaging 4.6 runs per game. On the other hand, the Rangers have displayed power with 233 home runs this season, ranking them third in the league.

The starting pitchers for this crucial matchup are Joe Mantiply for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney for the Rangers. Mantiply has been solid for the Diamondbacks this season, maintaining a 4.62 ERA and striking out 28 batters in 39 2/3 innings pitched. He will be aiming to build on his recent scoreless relief appearance against the Rangers.

On the other side, Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers, boasting a record of 10-6 this season. He has consistently provided quality starts, lasting five or more innings in 18 of his 28 starts.

As the series progresses, the outcome of Game 4 will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the World Series. Both teams will be looking to gain the upper hand and seize the momentum as they head into the latter stages of the championship.

Don’t miss any of the action and catch this thrilling matchup tuning into FOX or streaming it live on Fubo. Get in on the excitement and bet on the game with special offers from BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code “GNPLAY”.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What time does Game 4 of the World Series start?

Game 4 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers is scheduled to start at 8:03 PM ET.

Where is Game 4 of the World Series being held?

Game 4 will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Which TV channel is broadcasting Game 4?

Game 4 of the World Series will be broadcasted live on FOX.

Who are the starting pitchers for Game 4?

The starting pitchers for Game 4 are Joe Mantiply for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney for the Texas Rangers.

Can I stream Game 4 online?

Yes, you can stream the game online through the streaming platform Fubo.

Are there any special betting offers for the game?

Yes, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering special betting offers for the game. Use the bonus code “GNPLAY” to access these offers.