Dateline NBC Season 32 Premieres on September 29: Here’s How to Watch

Dateline NBC, the long-running television program, is set to premiere its new season on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The show, known for its focus on true crime narratives, will be available for streaming on various platforms, including fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), and Sling (half off the first month).

Initially, Dateline NBC was a general-interest news program, but it has since transitioned primarily to true crime stories. However, a limited number of episodes continue to cover other topics. The show has a rich archive of investigative journalism and in-depth news stories, spanning over 20 years. It has received multiple Emmys in the news and documentary category.

For those interested in streaming the show, fuboTV offers a free trial. FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that focuses on sports, including domestic and international soccer, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. It also has exclusive programming on its fubo Sports Networks. With a starting price of $74.99, fuboTV provides access to 150 channels and offers 1,000 hours of DVR. It can be streamed on various devices.

So, mark your calendars for September 29, and get ready for the premiere of Dateline NBC Season 32. Tune in to NBC at 9 p.m. ET or stream it on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, or Sling. Don’t miss out on the intriguing mysteries and in-depth investigations that the show has to offer.

Sources:

– [fuboTV](No URL)

– [DirecTV Stream](No URL)

– [Sling](No URL)