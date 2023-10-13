Get Ready for “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows” Premiering on the Hallmark Channel

Get your popcorn ready because “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows” is set to premiere on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. This thrilling movie follows Goldy, who reluctantly agrees to cater her ex-boyfriend Tom’s ex’s extravagant wedding. Little does she know, this event will soon turn into a quest to solve a murder and find the missing bride, Jess.

If you’re a cord cutter, don’t worry! You can stream “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows” for free on platforms like Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), and Sling (with half off the first month). Additionally, you can also catch the live stream on WatchHallmarkTV.com without any subscription required.

Philo is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. For just $25 per month, you get access to over 60 channels and enjoy unlimited DVR. If you’re curious, you can try out Philo for free with their 7-day trial.

So, mark your calendars and make sure you tune in to the Hallmark Channel on October 13 at 9 p.m. ET to witness the excitement of “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows.” It’s a movie that combines romance, mystery, and a dash of danger, making it a must-watch for fans of thrilling stories. You won’t want to miss Goldy and Tom teaming up to catch a killer and find Jess. It’s a recipe for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

