New Article: Dallas Cowboys Prepare to Face Undefeated Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have gained significant momentum with their two-game winning streak, and now they face their biggest challenge of the season – the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles, with a league-best record of 7-1, have yet to lose at home. The Cowboys are looking to hand them their first home loss in their Week 9 meeting.

So, what do fans need to know about this highly-anticipated matchup? Here’s a breakdown:

How to watch Cowboys-Eagles

When: Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3:25 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Betting line: PHI -3 over/under 46 (via Caesars Sportsbook, as of Wednesday)

TV: FOX (broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi)

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) and 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

3 things to know about the Eagles

1. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a left knee injury, which has affected his running game. However, he has downplayed the severity of the injury and remains determined to keep the Eagles at the top of the NFL. Hurts has been putting up impressive numbers, becoming the sixth player in NFL history to record 300-plus total yards and at least two total touchdowns in six straight games.

2. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is on a mission to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards. While slightly behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill, Brown is closing in fast with 939 yards for the Eagles. He has set an NFL record with his sixth straight game with at least 125 yards receiving, and he’s currently on pace to surpass Johnson’s record.

3. The Eagles are not without their own injury concerns. Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter left their game against Washington with a back injury. However, he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, suggesting that he may be ready to play against the Cowboys. Carter has been a standout performer with 14 total tackles and 3.5 sacks so far this season.

Overall, the Cowboys-Eagles matchup promises to be an intense battle between two talented teams. The Cowboys will need to bring their A-game to hand the Eagles their first home loss and continue their winning streak.

