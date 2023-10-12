Best Streaming Options for Watching College Football

If you’re wondering how to watch college football this season, there are several streaming options available to you. Rather than sticking with traditional cable or satellite TV, you can save money and still catch all the action choosing a streaming service. Here are some of the best options for streaming the Colorado vs. Stanford football game:

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is our top pick for streaming college football. It offers over 100 live channels, including ESPN, which will allow you to watch the Colorado vs. Stanford game. In addition to ESPN, YouTube TV also provides access to other popular channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The service offers a three-week free trial, after which the subscription costs $52.99 per month for three months, and then $72.99 per month.

FuboTV

FuboTV is another great option for streaming college football. Although it has a more expensive introductory offer than YouTube TV, it offers over 250 channels, including ESPN. FuboTV also allows you to watch on up to 10 screens simultaneously, making it a good choice for families or groups. The cost for FuboTV is $74.99 per month, and it offers a seven-day free trial period.

Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable streaming option for college football fans. While it has fewer channels compared to YouTube TV and FuboTV, it still includes ESPN, which is essential for watching the Colorado vs. Stanford game. Sling TV offers different plans, but for the best value, you can choose the Orange Plan, which costs $20 for the first month and $40 for subsequent months. The service offers a total of 46 channels, including ESPN.

If you’re looking to watch college football without cable or satellite TV, these streaming services provide excellent options. Whether you choose YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, you’ll be able to catch all the action and enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home.

