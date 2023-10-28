New Title: The Premier League Clash: Can Brentford Shock the Mighty Chelsea?

The highly anticipated Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea is set to take place on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Brentford, with a current record of 2-4-3, will face a formidable opponent in Chelsea, who holds a record of 3-3-3. While the odds may not be in Brentford’s favor, the saying goes that the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Last week, Brentford displayed an impressive performance, shutting out Burnley with a convincing 3-0 victory. Saman Ghoddos sealed the deal in the 87th minute with a remarkable goal. On the other hand, Chelsea has been undefeated in the Premier League since September 24th. In their latest match against Arsenal, they settled for a 2-2 draw, with goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk. Arsenal responded with goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Interestingly, Brentford managed to defeat Chelsea 2-0 in their previous encounter back in April. This unexpected result raises the question: can Brentford pull off another upset, or will Chelsea seek revenge?

FAQ:

Q: What are the latest odds for the Brentford vs. Chelsea match?

A: Chelsea is the clear favorite with odds of -163 to win, according to the latest English Premier League odds.

Q: How has Brentford fared against Chelsea in recent contests?

A: Out of their last four games, Brentford has emerged victorious in two. They won 2-0 in their most recent clash in April 2023, showcasing their ability to compete against the top teams.

Q: Where can I watch the Brentford vs. Chelsea match?

A: The match can be watched on the USA Network. For online streaming, fubo offers a free trial.

Q: What is the series history between Brentford and Chelsea?

A: Brentford has won two out of their last four games against Chelsea, with victories in April 2023 and April 2022. However, Chelsea secured wins in the other two matches.