Can Chelsea Continue Their Winning Streak Against Arsenal?

After a series of disappointing defeats, Chelsea managed to turn their form around with impressive performances before the October international break. Now, the question is whether they can continue their winning streak when they face their London rivals, Arsenal. The match is set to be a close one, as both teams are aiming for a minimum qualification in the Champions League this season.

Arsenal is coming into this game with high spirits, after securing a fantastic 1-0 victory against reigning champions Manchester City, thanks to Martinelli’s late winner. Similarly, Chelsea is also in good form, having scored four goals against Burnley in their previous match.

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick-off at 5:30 pm on Saturday, October 21, and will be held at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home ground.

For those who want to watch the game on TV or online, it will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. If you have the necessary equipment and package, you can enjoy the match in Ultra HD. Coverage will start at 5:00 pm.

To access the match, you will need a Sky Sports subscription or you can use Sky’s streaming service, Now. Subscribing to the Sports Pass on Now will allow you to watch all 11 Sky Sports channels on various devices.

Additionally, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live commentary of the game for free, starting at 5:30 pm on Saturday.

So, get ready for a thrilling match between Chelsea and Arsenal as both teams battle it out to secure their spot in the Champions League!

