Get Ready for the Premiere of “Checkin’ It Twice” on the Hallmark Channel

The highly anticipated movie “Checkin’ It Twice” is set to premiere on Saturday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. This heartwarming film tells the story of a professional hockey player and a real estate agent who are brought together unexpected circumstances.

The main character, a hockey player with a nomadic career, finds himself falling in love with a real estate agent who is facing her own professional challenges. Their paths cross when he is traded to her hometown and moves into a cottage in her hockey-loving family’s backyard. As they navigate their newfound connection, they must also confront the obstacles that stand in the way of their relationship.

If you’re excited to watch “Checkin’ It Twice,” there are some great options for streaming it. You can catch the live stream of the movie on Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling, all of which offer free trial periods. Additionally, cord cutters can log in on WatchHallmarkTV.com to enjoy a free live stream of the movie.

For those unfamiliar with Philo, it is a live TV streaming service that offers a variety of entertainment channels, including MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery, among others. With 60+ channels and unlimited DVR, Philo is a great option for those looking for an affordable streaming service. You can even try Philo free for 7 days to see if it’s right for you.

Don’t miss out on the premiere of “Checkin’ It Twice” on the Hallmark Channel. Grab some popcorn, get cozy, and tune in on October 20 at 8 p.m. ET for an evening of romance and heartwarming moments.

