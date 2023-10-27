FAU Owls Vs. Charlotte 49ers: A Clash of American Athletic Teams

The FAU Owls are set to take on the Charlotte 49ers in an exciting American Athletic battle on October 27th. The game will be held at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Charlotte has the advantage of playing on their home turf, FAU is predicted to come out on top with a four-point lead.

FAU recently suffered a disappointing loss to UTSA, with a final score of 36-10. This defeat might have a lasting impact on the team, as they struggled to move the ball and finished the game with only 162 total yards. In comparison, UTSA gained 437 yards, making it a challenging match for the Owls.

On the other hand, the Charlotte 49ers managed to secure a much-needed victory against East Carolina, winning the game 10-7. Jalon Jones played a crucial role in their success, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown. This win improved Charlotte’s record to 2-5.

As the underdogs for the seventh consecutive time, Charlotte faces an uphill battle against FAU. Experts have predicted a 3.5-point advantage for FAU in this matchup. However, Charlotte has a solid track record of performing well against the spread, with a 4-2 record over the past six games.

In their previous meeting in August 2022, FAU dominated Charlotte with a resounding 43-13 victory. This time, FAU won’t have the home-field advantage, which may level the playing field and provide Charlotte with an opportunity for redemption.

The latest college football odds favor FAU as a 3.5-point favorite, although bettors have shown a slight shift against the Owls since the game’s opening. The over/under is set at 43 points, promising an exciting and potentially high-scoring matchup.

