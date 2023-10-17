“Celebrity Squares” Premieres on VH1 with DC Young Fly as Host

The highly anticipated series “Celebrity Squares” is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Hosted the talented DC Young Fly, the show brings together famous guests who will be challenged with questions about Black culture. It is up to the contestants to determine whether the celebrities are providing accurate answers or bluffing.

For those who prefer to watch the show online, a live stream of the episode can be found on Philo, FuboTV, and other live-streaming services. Philo, in particular, is a popular option as it offers a free trial for new users. This live TV streaming service is known for its focus on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With over 60 channels available at a budget-friendly price of $25 per month, Philo also offers unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on various devices.

“Celebrity Squares” promises to be an exciting and engaging game show that tests both the celebrity guests’ knowledge of Black trivia and the contestants’ ability to distinguish fact from fiction. The show aims to entertain viewers while highlighting and celebrating Black culture.

So mark your calendars for the premiere of “Celebrity Squares” on Tuesday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this electrifying game show hosted DC Young Fly and see if you can separate the truth from the bluffs of the celebrities.

