Buying Back My Daughter: A Heartbreaking True Story of Rescue

In the gripping true story of Buying Back My Daughter, parents Dana and Curtis fear the worst when their 16-year-old daughter, Alicia, goes missing after attending a party. Desperate to find her, Dana’s intuition leads her to the dark world of online escort ads, where she discovers that Alicia has been abducted and is being subjected to unimaginable harm. Determined to save her daughter, Dana and Curtis spring into action and embark on a daring mission to “buy their daughter back” from the trafficker who is exploiting her.

The movie, which is set to premiere on Lifetime, shines a light on the heartbreaking issue of human trafficking and the resilience of parents fighting against all odds to save their child. Ariana Madix, known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, takes on the role of Karen, a police officer who becomes personally invested in the case.

For those interested in watching Buying Back My Daughter, the movie will be available to live stream via Philo, a popular and affordable live streaming service. Philo offers over 70 live TV channels, including Lifetime, for just $25 a month. In addition to Lifetime, users can access channels like the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and more.

Philo also provides the convenience of unlimited DVR and a selection of on-demand movies and TV shows. New subscribers can take advantage of a free trial, allowing them to watch Buying Back My Daughter without any commitments.

This emotional and thought-provoking movie sheds light on the harrowing experiences of trafficking victims and the unwavering determination of parents who will stop at nothing to bring their children home. Tune in to Lifetime on October 7th at 8/7c to witness this powerful true story unfold.

Sources:

– Lifetime Channel

– Philo Streaming Service