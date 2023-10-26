A Fresh Perspective: BTS Concert Movie Premiering on Prime Video

The highly anticipated K-Pop concert movie starring the beloved South Korean boy band BTS is set to premiere next month on Prime Video. Titled “BTS: Yet to Come,” the movie provides a captivating glimpse into the band’s iconic performance in Busan, South Korea, back in October of 2022. This historic moment in K-Pop history, with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook captivating 50,000 adoring fans, can now be experienced the ARMY and new fans alike, from the comfort of their own homes.

“BTS: Yet to Come” offers an immersive experience, featuring 19 hit song performances, heartfelt speeches from the band members, breathtaking visuals, and a mesmerizing fireworks display. It is a spectacle that showcases the immense talent and charisma of BTS, leaving viewers awestruck.

David Simonsen, the director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, expressed his excitement about the partnership with HYBE, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ to Prime Video. We recognize the global appeal of high-quality Korean content, and we are eager to bring joy to audiences around the world with this concert movie. It is our hope that this genre and film will reach and captivate new audiences from different countries through Prime Video.”

To stream “BTS: Yet to Come” online, viewers can exclusively access it on Prime Video starting on Thursday, November 9. Prime Video is available with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $15 per month or $139 per year. Alternatively, Amazon offers a standalone Prime Video membership for $9 per month, allowing fans to enjoy the BTS concert movie without being a Prime member.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness the magic of BTS as they deliver a mesmerizing performance in “BTS: Yet to Come.” Get ready to be moved, inspired, and immersed in the world of K-Pop like never before.

FAQs

What is the title of the BTS concert movie?

The title of the BTS concert movie is “BTS: Yet to Come.”

When will “BTS: Yet to Come” be available to stream?

“BTS: Yet to Come” will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, November 9.

How can I watch “BTS: Yet to Come” online?

To watch “BTS: Yet to Come” online, you will need a Prime Video subscription. It is available with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $15 per month or $139 per year. Alternatively, you can sign up for a standalone Prime Video membership for $9 per month.

What can viewers expect from “BTS: Yet to Come”?

“BT S: Yet to Come” offers 19 performances of hit songs, heartfelt speeches from the band members, stunning visuals, and a spectacular fireworks display. It provides an extraordinary viewing experience that showcases BTS’s immense talent and leaves viewers in awe.