Experience the Excitement of BravoCon 2023 from the Comfort of Your Home

Bravo fans, get ready for an unforgettable experience! BravoCon 2023 is just around the corner, and this year, you don’t need to be in Las Vegas to be a part of the action. Thanks to Peacock, the highly anticipated “fandom event of the year” will be available for streaming, bringing the excitement and drama of BravoCon right to your living room.

While you may not be able to stream the BravoCon panels live, fear not! A selection of panels, special episodes, and behind-the-scenes content will be added to Peacock from November 3rd to November 10th, ensuring that you won’t miss out on any of the buzz.

So, what can you expect to see on Peacock during BravoCon 2023? Get ready to dive into the world of Bravo with panels from your favorite shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Below Deck, Southern Charm, and more. You’ll also get exclusive access to the Real Housewives of Atlanta panel and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panels. Can’t wait to shop like a Bravolebrity? Tune in to the Bravolebrity Shop-Off, where your favorite Bravo celebs will share their favorite products.

As an added bonus, fans will have the opportunity to catch five exclusive episodes of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, filmed live from BravoCon 2023. Hosted the one and only Andy Cohen, these episodes will premiere on Bravo on Sunday, November 5th, and will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Monday, November 6th.

To enjoy all the BravoCon content on Peacock, signing up for a subscription is a breeze. With plans starting at just $5.99 a month, Bravo fans can access a treasure trove of Bravo shows, live sports, and a content library filled with new and original programs. Plus, you can choose between the Premium plan with ads or the ad-free Premium Plus plan, which also includes live access to your local NBC channel. And for those looking for even more value, an annual membership option is available, giving you 12 months of access for the price of 10.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of BravoCon 2023, no matter where you are. Grab your virtual front-row seat, sit back, and immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Bravo from the comfort of your home. BravoCon is just a click away on Peacock!

FAQ

Can I stream BravoCon panels live?

No, BravoCon panels will not be available for live streaming. However, a selection of panels will be available on Peacock shortly after they conclude at BravoCon.

Which BravoCon panels can I stream on Peacock?

You can stream panels from popular shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Below Deck, Southern Charm, and more on Peacock.

When will the BravoCon panels be available for streaming?

The panels will be added to Peacock between November 3rd and November 10th. The exact release dates for each panel may vary.

Will the Real Housewives panels be available for streaming?

Yes, the Real Housewives of Atlanta panel and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panels will be available for streaming on Peacock.

What other content can I expect on Peacock during BravoCon?

In addition to panels, you can enjoy the Bravolebrity Shop-Off, where Bravo celebs share their favorite products. You can also catch five exclusive episodes of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, hosted Andy Cohen himself.

How can I sign up for Peacock?

Signing up for Peacock is easy. Simply visit the Peacock website and choose a plan that suits your preferences. Plans start at $5.99 a month, and you can opt for a Premium or Premium Plus plan based on your desired features and budget.