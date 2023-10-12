Game 4 Preview: Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Game 4 of the NLDS will take place between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will be looking to secure their spot in the NLCS when the game kicks off on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The match will be broadcasted live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park.

Starting on the mound for the Braves will be Spencer Strider, while the Phillies are expected to start Ranger Suarez.

The Atlanta Braves have been a dominant force this season when it comes to batting and pitching performance. They have hit a league-high 307 home runs, averaging 1.9 home runs per game. Their .501 slugging percentage and .276 batting average are both the best in MLB. With a total of 623 extra-base hits, Atlanta is a force to be reckoned with.

The Braves excel at scoring runs, averaging 5.8 per game, making them the highest-scoring team in baseball. Their pitching staff has also been solid, boasting a collective 9.5 K/9 and a 4.14 team ERA.

On the other hand, the Phillies have been no slouches themselves. With 220 home runs and a .438 slugging percentage, they have proven to be a fierce offensive team. They have a .256 team batting average, with 796 total runs scored, solidifying their place among the top scorers in the league.

On the pitching side, the Phillies have also held their own, with a 4.03 ERA and a combined WHIP of 1.240.

This highly anticipated matchup will feature two formidable teams battling it out for a spot in the NLCS. Both the Braves and the Phillies have showcased their offensive firepower and strong pitching throughout the season, setting the stage for an exciting game.

Sources: Data Skrive