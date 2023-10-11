Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3: Matchup Preview and Key Statistics

The NLDS series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves is heating up as they head into Game 3, with the series currently tied 1-1. The game will be held at Citizens Bank Park and will be broadcast live on TBS at 5:07 PM ET.

The Phillies will be relying on their ace, Aaron Nola, to start the game, while the Braves have yet to announce their starting pitcher. This crucial game will determine which team takes the lead in the series.

Both teams have had impressive performances throughout the season. The Braves have been a dominant force on offense, leading the league in several categories. They have hit an impressive 307 home runs, the most in Major League Baseball this season. Their team slugging percentage of .501 is also the best in the league.

In addition, the Braves boast a strong batting average of .276, with no team scoring more runs than their total of 947. They have proven to be disciplined at the plate, with an average of only eight strikeouts per game, ranking them sixth in the league.

On the pitching front, the Braves have maintained a solid performance. Their pitchers have an average of 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, the second-highest in the league. Their combined ERA of 4.14 ranks 15th in MLB.

The Phillies, on the other hand, will be looking to come out strong in Game 3. Led Aaron Nola, their pitching staff will need to find a way to contain the Braves’ powerful offense. The Phillies will also rely on their own offense to produce runs, with Zack Wheeler starting on the mound.

As the series continues, both teams will be pushing hard for a crucial win. This game will be a test of skill and strategy, as each team fights to gain the upper hand in this highly contested NLDS matchup.

