Braves vs. Phillies: NLDS Game 4 Preview

The Atlanta Braves will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Phillies currently hold a 2-1 lead in the series and are looking to secure a spot in the NLCS, while the Braves hope to even the series with a win. The game will be held at Truist Park and will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 6:07 PM ET.

The Braves have had an impressive offensive performance this season, leading the league in home runs with 307 and boasting a .502 slugging percentage, the highest in baseball. They also have the highest batting average (.276) and have scored the most runs (947) in the league. On the pitching side, the Braves have a 4.18 team ERA and rank second in strikeouts per nine innings (9.5).

The Phillies, on the other hand, have hit 220 home runs this season and have a .438 slugging percentage. They have a .256 batting average and have scored 796 runs. With a pitching staff ERA of 4.04 and an average of 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, the Phillies have shown a solid performance on the mound.

The Braves will have Max Fried as their starting pitcher. Fried has an impressive record of 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts this season. He has had seven quality starts and has gone five or more innings in his last eight games. Fried has also had five appearances this season without giving up an earned run.

The Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler, who has a record of 13-6 this season. Wheeler has been consistent for the Phillies, earning a quality start in 21 out of his 32 starts. He has pitched an average of six innings per outing and has finished five games without allowing an earned run.

This Game 4 matchup promises to be an exciting one as both teams fight to advance to the next round. Will the Phillies seal the deal and move on to the NLCS, or will the Braves come back and force a Game 5? Tune in to TBS to find out.

