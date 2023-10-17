“Binged to Death” Premieres on MTV: A Glimpse into an Unhealthy Obsession

In the upcoming movie, “Binged to Deaths,” a single woman with an unhealthy obsession and her closest friend embark on a disturbing journey. They kidnap romantic couples and subject them to cruel and agonizing challenges. This eerily captivating storyline will premiere on Tuesday, October 17th at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

For those looking to stream the movie for free, there are a few options available. Cord cutters can sign up for a free trial of streaming services like Philo, fuboTV, or DirecTV Stream. Additionally, cable subscribers have the opportunity to stream the episode for free on MTV.com using their cable credentials.

MTV describes the movie as centering around an obsessive single woman and her best friend who engage in the kidnapping of couples, forcing them into torturous games. This thrilling and suspenseful plot will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Philo, one of the streaming services offering the movie, is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels such as MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With over 60 channels available for a budget-friendly price of $25 per month, Philo offers unlimited DVR and can be streamed on various app-enabled devices.

Sources: MTV, Philo