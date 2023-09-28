The Latest Updates on “Big Brother” Season Premiere and Schedule Changes

The popular reality show “Big Brother” on CBS experienced a schedule change due to the season premiere of “Survivor.” As a result, the show did not air on Wednesday, September 27. However, starting from October 1, “Big Brother” moves to a new schedule, airing on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The Thursday show remains the live eviction episode.

Viewers can catch the next episode of “Big Brother” at 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. For those who prefer to watch online, the show can be live-streamed on various platforms such as CBS on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+.

In a surprising twist, it was announced host Julie Chen Moonves that evicted contestants Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields would not be leaving the house. Instead, they will have an opportunity to rejoin the cast. Moonves revealed that they will return as “zombies” and compete for a chance to resurrect their game. This week, however, there will be no Head of Household, no nominations for eviction, and no Power-of-Veto competition.

For those unfamiliar with “Big Brother,” it is a reality show where contestants live in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, capturing their every move 24/7. The last person remaining in the house will win the grand prize of $750,000. Fans of the show can also watch the live feeds on Paramount+ to stay updated on the contestants’ daily activities.

For viewers who are interested in watching “Big Brother” through DirecTV Stream, it provides access to over 100 channels, on-demand titles, the ability to stream on three devices simultaneously, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage. Paramount+, on the other hand, offers a wide range of streaming options including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, sports, and original programming. Meanwhile, fuboTV provides over 100 live and on-demand channels with cloud DVR included.

In conclusion, “Big Brother” fans can look forward to the upcoming episodes and the exciting twist of the evicted contestants getting a chance to rejoin the cast. With the new schedule change, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday will be the designated days for tuning in to catch the latest happenings in the “Big Brother” house.

Sources:

– CBS Broadcasting Inc.

– DirecTV Stream

– Paramount+

– fuboTV