“Big Brother” Evictions: Recap and What’s Next for the Houseguests

The latest episode of CBS’s reality show “Big Brother” saw two houseguests being evicted from the competition. Head of household Jared Fields nominated Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez for eviction. However, Jag Bains won the power of veto and saved Wurtenberger from eviction. As a result, Jared replaced him with Cameron Hardin, who ultimately ended up being evicted.

After the double eviction, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that both Fields and Hardin would be returning to the house as “zombies” and have the chance to “resurrect their game.” This twist has created excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating how these returning players will shake up the dynamics in the house.

Meanwhile, Wurtenberger became the new head of household and nominated Jared Fields and Blue Kim for eviction. Despite efforts to change the nominations, Matt Klotz won the power of veto and decided to keep them the same. Ultimately, Jared was evicted from the house.

The remaining houseguests include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Cieri Fields, Matt Klotz, and Mecole Hayes. These competitors continue to battle it out for the grand prize of $750,000.

“Big Brother” contestants live under constant surveillance with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Fans can watch the live feeds on Paramount+, and the show airs three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Coming up, there will be a break in the schedule due to the season debut of “Survivor.” The next eviction episode will air on Thursday, September 28. In the meantime, CBS will air the new show “Buddy Games” at 8 p.m., followed “Big Brother” at 9 p.m., and “The Challenge: USA” at 10 p.m.

