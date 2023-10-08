Who Will Bowie Jane Nominate for Eviction on “Big Brother”?

In the upcoming episode of “Big Brother” on CBS, viewers are left wondering who Bowie Jane will nominate for eviction. The episode is set to air at 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 8th. To watch the show without cable, fans can opt for DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Paramount+ for free trials.

In the previous episode, Cameron Hardin was the head of household, and Mecole Hayes was evicted from the show. Now, Bowie Jane has won the head of household competition, taking on the responsibility of making nominations for eviction.

The remaining players in the competition include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Cieri Fields, Matt Klotz, and of course, Bowie Jane. These contestants are under constant surveillance, as the “Big Brother” house is equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones to capture their every move 24/7.

The ultimate prize for the last contestant standing is $750,000. Fans also have the option to watch live feeds of the competition on Paramount+. This streaming service offers a variety of channels, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

For those unfamiliar with the streaming services mentioned, DirecTV Stream offers access to over 100 channels, with packages ranging from Entertainment to Premier. Paramount+ offers a variety of content, including live CBS programming and original shows. fuboTV is another streaming service that provides over 100 live and on-demand channels.

As the anticipation builds, viewers await Bowie Jane’s nominations for eviction. Will there be any surprises, or will she stick to a predictable strategy? Tune in to find out!

Sources:

– CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

– DirecTV Stream

– Paramount+

– fuboTV