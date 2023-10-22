“Big Brother” Season 25: Double Eviction and Remaining Contestants

In the latest episode of “Big Brother” season 25, contestant Cory Wurtenberger was evicted, leaving just seven contestants remaining in the “Big Brother” house. The next episode is set to air on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Last week’s Head of Household, Jag Bains, nominated Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon for eviction. However, both Bains and Kim won the power of veto, causing the eviction candidates to change to Wurtenberger and America Lopez.

Host Julie Chen Moonves announced that there will be a double eviction in the upcoming episode on Thursday, October 26. This means that two contestants will be evicted from the house in a single episode.

The “Big Brother” house is equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, providing constant surveillance of the contestants’ every move. The last person remaining in the house will win the grand prize of $750,000.

Fans can watch live feeds of the house 24/7 on Paramount+. The finale of “Big Brother” season 25 is expected to air on November 9, 2023.

The remaining seven contestants are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Cieri Fields, and Matt Klotz. Lopez is a medical receptionist from Texas, Kim is a brand strategist from California, Jane is a barrister/DJ from Australia, Cannon is a real estate agent, Bains is a truck company owner, Fields is the mother of a previously evicted contestant and a “Survivor” competitor, and Klotz is a Deaflympics gold medalist.

To watch “Big Brother” without cable, fans can use streaming services like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+, all of which offer free trial periods.

