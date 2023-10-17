“Big Brother” Head of Household Revealed Early in Season

This week’s episode of “Big Brother” proved to be an exciting one for fans as the previously secret head of household was revealed early on. The show, which airs on CBS, follows a group of contestants living in a house under constant surveillance. The head of household, Jag Bains, wasted no time in making his nominations for eviction, choosing Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon.

The remaining players in the house include America Lopez, Bowie Jane, Cory Wurtenberger, Cieri Fields, and Matt Klotz. These contestants are all vying for the grand prize of $750,000. The show’s unique format allows viewers to watch the contestants’ every move through 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, providing 24/7 coverage.

If you’re a fan of the show and don’t want to miss a moment, there are streaming options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ all offer ways to watch “Big Brother” without cable. DirecTV Stream offers access to over 100 channels, while fuboTV provides both live and on-demand content. Paramount+ includes CBS and other popular networks, as well as original shows and sports.

As the season progresses, viewers can continue to watch the live feeds on Paramount+ to stay up to date on all the latest drama in the “Big Brother” house. The finale is set to air on November 9, 2023, where the last remaining contestant will be crowned the winner.

