Who Will Be the Next Head of Household on “Big Brother”?

In the exciting world of reality TV, “Big Brother” has captivated fans with its intense competitions and strategic gameplay. With each episode, viewers eagerly await to see who will be crowned the next head of household and gain power within the game.

Last week, head of household Bowie Jane made waves nominating Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields for eviction. However, the tides quickly turned when Jag Bains won the power of veto and removed Cannon from the block. Jane then replaced her with Cameron Hardin, who ultimately faced eviction on Thursday’s episode.

The remaining players in the house include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Cirie Fields, and Matt Klotz. These contestants are vying for the ultimate prize of $750,000, with every move they make under the watchful eye of 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones that record their actions 24/7.

Fans of “Big Brother” can catch all the action on CBS, with the next episode airing on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST. If you don’t have cable, there are streaming options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ all offer free trials, allowing viewers to watch the show without cable.

For those who want more behind-the-scenes access, the live feeds of “Big Brother” can be watched 24/7 on Paramount+. This gives fans a chance to see unedited footage and get a deeper understanding of the house dynamics.

As the competition heats up, the suspense grows. Who will emerge as the next head of household and have the power to shake up the game? Tune in to “Big Brother” to find out!

Sources:

– DirecTV Stream: A streaming service that provides access to over 100 channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

– Paramount+: A streaming service that includes CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

– fuboTV: A streaming service that offers over 100 live and on-demand channels, including sports and entertainment options.