Who Will Be Evicted in the Latest Episode of “Big Brother”?

In the latest episode of CBS’s “Big Brother,” Bowie Jane, the new head of household, has made her nominations for eviction. Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields are the chosen contestants to potentially leave the house on Thursday’s episode. Viewers are eager to see if the power of veto will change the game and alter the fate of the nominees.

The remaining players in the competition are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and of course, the head of household herself, Bowie Jane. Each of these contestants brings a unique background and skill set to the game, making for an exciting and unpredictable season.

For those unable to watch the episode on CBS, options are available to stream the show without cable. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ offer free trial periods for viewers to access the episode and enjoy the excitement from the comfort of their own homes.

“Big Brother” is known for its immersive experience, with contestants living under constant surveillance from 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. Their every move is recorded 24 hours a day, creating a dynamic and high-stakes environment. The last person remaining in the house will win the prestigious grand prize of $750,000.

Additionally, Paramount+ offers live feeds of the show, allowing fans to stay connected to the action at all times. By subscribing to the streaming service, viewers can watch the contestants’ interactions and strategizing outside of the edited episodes.

With the recent nominations, the tension in the “Big Brother” house is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see which of the contestants will be evicted and who will ultimately emerge as the winner of this season’s competition.

