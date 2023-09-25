“Below Deck Mediterranean” Season 8 Episode 2: “The Italian Job”

In the newest episode of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” titled “The Italian Job,” Captain Sandy embarks on a fresh charter season along the picturesque shores of the Italian Riviera. However, her crew faces unexpected challenges as two stewardesses encounter difficulties reaching the yacht, and the deck crew confronts their own obstacles. Captain Sandy finds herself in a tough situation where she must make a difficult choice.

To watch the latest episode, tune in to Bravo on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET. If you prefer to stream the show, you can do so for free on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), and Sling (half off the first month).

“The Below Deck Mediterranean” franchise follows the lives and work of nine crew members aboard a 150-foot yacht as they navigate through the Mediterranean. Each episode features a new group of elite passengers, bringing different challenges for the crew to overcome. The captain during this season’s run is Captain Sandy, a notable figure in the yachting industry. Chief stewardess Hannah, who sees the Mediterranean as the ultimate yachting location, is also a prominent member of the crew.

fuboTV, one of the streaming options mentioned, is a live TV streaming service that focuses on sports, including international soccer, the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. It offers a variety of channels starting at $74.99, with 1,000 hours of DVR and compatibility with most devices. You can try fuboTV for free with a 7-day trial.

Stay tuned to witness the exciting challenges that await Captain Sandy and her crew on “Below Deck Mediterranean” as they navigate the stunning Italian Riviera.

Sources:

– Bravo (www.bravotv.com)

– fuboTV