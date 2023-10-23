“Basketball Wives: Orlando” Season 1 Episode 3: ‘Never Have I Ever’

The highly-anticipated reality show “Basketball Wives: Orlando” is gaining attention as fans eagerly follow the lives of nine women in relationships with NBA stars. The premiere episode showcased the women’s family lives and careers in Florida, highlighting the friendships, rivalries, and financial success they have encountered so far.

The third episode of “Basketball Wives: Orlando” season 1, entitled ‘Never Have I Ever,’ promises more drama and conflicts among the group. The night starts off fun as ‘Nique’s Girls Night Out, but things quickly take a turn when Mehgan introduces a game of “Never Have I Ever.” The tension rises as the ladies refuse to be civil to one another for the sake of the group.

Starring Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, and Mehgan James, this episode is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you’re a cord cutter, don’t worry! You can still catch the show live streaming it on popular platforms like Philo or FuboTV. Both platforms offer free trials for new subscribers.

VH1 can be found on various cable providers such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish. If you prefer streaming services, Philo is a great option that offers 60+ channels with a free trial. FuboTV, on the other hand, provides access to TV shows, live sports events, and more with a free trial upon signing up.

Philo’s live TV subscription costs $25 per month and includes MTV and over 50 other classic TV, lifestyle, and news channels. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month, offers access to MTV and over 120 other news, entertainment, and sports channels under the Pro Plan. For more extensive content, the Elite package at $80 monthly includes over 180 channels and over 130 4K events. Both plans allow you to record and watch on unlimited screens.

Tune in to “Basketball Wives: Orlando” season 1 episode 3, ‘Never Have I Ever,’ for an evening full of entertainment, drama, and a closer look into the lives of these remarkable women.

Sources:

– Verizon Fios

– AT&T U-verse

– Comcast Xfinity

– Spectrum/Charter

– Optimum/Altice

– DIRECTV

– Dish

– Philo

– FuboTV