New Article: The Battle of the Birds: Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are set to clash in an exciting matchup on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Both teams have been performing well in their previous games and are eager to continue their winning streak.

The Seahawks are coming off a thrilling 24-20 victory against the Cleveland Browns. Despite being down three points with less than two minutes left, the Seahawks rallied and drove 57 yards for the winning touchdown. Quarterback Geno Smith connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a nine-yard touchdown pass, clinching the win for Seattle.

On the other hand, the Ravens are riding high after a 31-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. They have won four of their last five games and are determined to maintain their momentum. With a 6-2 record this season, the Ravens have been dominant on both sides of the ball.

As the game approaches, experts are favoring the Ravens with a 5.5-point advantage. However, the Seahawks are no strangers to beating the odds and will enter the game fired up and ready to prove themselves.

FAQ:

Q: Where will the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game be played?

A: The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Q: What time does the game start?

A: Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Q: How can I watch the game?

A: The game will be broadcasted on CBS. If you prefer online streaming, you can watch it on fuboTV, but regional restrictions may apply.

Q: What is the series history between the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks?

A: The two teams have faced each other twice, with both teams winning one game each. Baltimore won in 2019 with a score of 30-16, while Seattle emerged victorious in 2015 with a score of 35-6.

As the Seahawks and Ravens take the field, fans can expect an intense battle between two talented teams. With their eyes on the prize, both teams will leave everything on the field in pursuit of victory. Tune in to witness this highly anticipated showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.