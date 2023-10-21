“Bad Bunny to Host and Perform on Saturday Night Live”

Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny will be hosting and performing on the upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live” on October 21st. This will mark his first time hosting the show and his second appearance as a musical guest.

If you don’t have cable, there are several streaming services that offer free trials where you can watch “SNL” for free. Some options include FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. The show will air live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, but if you miss it, you can catch it the next day on Peacock.

For cord cutters, online options are available to stream “Saturday Night Live.” Services like FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV all carry NBC, so you can watch the show live as it airs on TV. Additionally, if you prefer to watch it at a later time, Peacock offers the show the following day.

Bad Bunny, known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, is sure to bring his unique style and charisma to the “SNL” stage. Fans eagerly anticipate his appearance as both the host and musical guest, making this an episode not to be missed.

