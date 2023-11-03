Exciting Auto Racing Action to Stream on Fubo Today!

Calling all auto racing enthusiasts! Don’t miss out on the thrilling Formula 1 and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events happening today. And yes, you can catch all the heart-pumping action from the comfort of your own home on Fubo. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix – Practice 1

– Series: Formula 1

– Game Time: 10:25 AM ET

– TV Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Get ready to witness the world’s top Formula 1 drivers as they hit the track during Practice 1. Feel the adrenaline rush as they push the limits of speed and skill in their quest for glory.

2. Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix – Qualifying

– Series: Formula 1

– Game Time: 1:55 PM ET

– TV Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Catch the intense qualifying session for the São Paulo Grand Prix. Witness the drivers battle against the clock and each other, vying for the best starting position on the grid.

3. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRAFTSMAN 150 – Qualifying

– Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

– Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

– TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

The adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is set to entertain fans with thrilling qualifying action. See the trucks tear around the track, aiming for pole position.

4. NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Practice

– Series: NASCAR Cup Series

– Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

– TV Channel: USA Network

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Experience the excitement of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Practice. Witness top drivers prepare their strategies for the ultimate showdown on the race day.

5. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRAFTSMAN 150

– Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

– Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

– TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Don’t miss the main event, the CRAFTSMAN 150, as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers battle it out for victory. Feel the roar of the engines and the thrill of the high-speed action.

Be sure to follow the incredible auto racing journey throughout the year on both Fubo and ESPN+. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled day filled with speed, skill, and fierce competition!