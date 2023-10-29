The Ultimate Guide to Watching Auto Racing Events

Are you an avid auto racing fan looking to catch all the adrenaline-packed action on your screen? We’ve got you covered! In this guide, we’ll take you through the different ways you can watch your favorite auto racing events, including Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NHRA Drag Racing.

1. NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500

Date: Sunday, October 29

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo (link to Fubo)

2. Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, October 29

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo (link to Fubo)

3. NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Nevada Nationals

Date: Sunday, October 29

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Fubo (link to Fubo)

These events promise heart-pounding moments, fierce competition, and unrivaled excitement. But why stop at just these events? With ESPN+, you can enhance your auto racing experience and access even more thrilling sports action.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch these events on any other streaming platforms?

A: While the provided information mentions exclusively watching on Fubo, it’s always worth checking other popular streaming platforms or your cable provider for availability.

Q: Are there any other auto racing events happening throughout the year?

A: Absolutely! Auto racing is an incredibly dynamic sport with a packed calendar of events. Keep an eye out for upcoming races on Fubo, ESPN+, and other sports streaming platforms.

Q: Is there a way to rewatch these events if I miss the live stream?

A: Many streaming platforms offer the ability to rewatch past events, so you don’t have to worry about missing out. Check the platform you are using for availability.

So buckle up and get ready to witness the ultimate rush of adrenaline with these thrilling auto racing events. Stay tuned to Fubo and ESPN+ for all your racing needs. Enjoy the race!

Note: The information provided in this article is accurate at the time of writing.