The Ultimate Guide to Catching the Thrills of Auto Racing

If you're an avid auto racing enthusiast, it can be challenging to keep up with all the exciting events happening in the world of Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series.

Here’s a rundown of the must-watch races airing on Saturday, October 28, and where you can stream them:

1. NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 – Qualifying

– Series: NASCAR Cup Series

– Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

– TV Channel: USA Network

– Live Stream: Stream it on Fubo!

2. Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix – Practice 3

– Series: Formula 1

– Game Time: 1:25 PM ET

– TV Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Stream it on Fubo!

3. NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Dead on Tools 250

– Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

– Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

– TV Channel: USA Network

– Live Stream: Stream it on Fubo!

4. Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix – Qualifying

– Series: Formula 1

– Game Time: 4:55 PM ET

– TV Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Stream it on Fubo!

With Fubo and ESPN+, you can ensure that you never miss the high-speed excitement of auto racing. These streaming platforms provide comprehensive coverage throughout the year, keeping you engaged with the latest races, updates, and behind-the-scenes action.

So, whether you’re a fan of Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, or NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, grab some snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for adrenaline-fueled moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the races on other streaming platforms besides Fubo?

A: The information provided in this guide specifically mentions Fubo as the streaming platform for the listed races. However, it’s worth checking with other streaming services or cable networks to see if they offer coverage of the events.

Q: Are there any upcoming races I should keep an eye on?

A: Absolutely! The world of auto racing is filled with thrilling events throughout the year. Stay tuned to Fubo and ESPN+ for the latest updates on upcoming races, so you never miss a moment of the action.

