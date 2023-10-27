Experience Thrilling Auto Racing Action with Fubo and ESPN+

If you’re a passionate auto racing enthusiast who never wants to miss a single event, we’ve got great news for you. On Friday, October 27, prepare yourself for an adrenaline-pumping lineup of Formula 1, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action, all available for your viewing pleasure on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the heart-stopping moments, we have compiled a comprehensive list below, detailing how you can watch and live stream each incredible event. Get ready to witness the thunder of engines and the excitement of intense competition from the comfort of your own home.

Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix – Practice 1:

– Series: Formula 1

– Game Time: 2:25 PM ET

– TV Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Catch the thrilling NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Dead on Tools 250 – Qualifying:

– Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

– Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

– TV Channel: USA Network

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Stay on the edge of your seat with Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix – Practice 2:

– Series: Formula 1

– Game Time: 5:55 PM ET

– TV Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Don’t miss a second of the NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Nevada Nationals – Qualifying:

– Series: NHRA Drag Racing

– Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

– TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

– Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

With Fubo and ESPN+, you can indulge in the thrill of auto racing all year long. Keep up with the excitement and fuel your passion for speed, competition, and the pursuit of victory. Buckle up for the ride of your life!

FAQ:

Q: What is Fubo?

A: Fubo is a streaming service that offers a variety of sports channels, including those broadcasting auto racing events.

Q: How can I watch the Formula 1, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and NHRA Drag Racing events?

A: You can watch these events on TV channels such as ESPN, USA Network, and FOX Sports Networks. Alternatively, you can live stream them on Fubo.

Q: Is there a subscription fee for Fubo?

A: Yes, Fubo requires a subscription fee. However, it provides access to a wide range of sports content, including auto racing.

Q: Can I watch these events on ESPN+?

A: Yes, you can also enjoy auto racing action on ESPN+ in addition to Fubo.

Q: Are these events available for replay?

A: While live streaming is the best way to experience the excitement in real-time, some platforms may offer replays or highlights of the events. Check with the respective channels or streaming services for more information.