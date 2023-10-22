Get Ready for a Sunday Full of Auto Racing Action

Auto racing fans rejoice! Sunday, October 22 is packed with thrilling races that will satisfy your need for speed. Whether you’re a fan of F1 Academy, Formula 1, or NASCAR Cup Series, you won’t be disappointed. Luckily, you can catch all the action on Fubo.

The day kicks off with F1 Academy: Austin – Race 3 at 10:40 AM ET. If you’re an early riser, make sure to tune in to ESPN for this thrilling race. Strap in and watch the next generation of racing talent battle it out on the track.

Next up is the NASCAR Cup Series: 4EVER 400 Presented Mobil 1 at 2:30 PM ET. NBC will be broadcasting this action-packed event, so make sure to grab your snacks and settle in for an adrenaline-filled afternoon. Get ready to witness drivers push themselves and their cars to the limits in a bid for victory.

Finally, Formula 1 takes center stage with the United States Grand Prix at 3:00 PM ET. Tune in to ABC to witness the world’s best drivers compete in one of the most prestigious races on the calendar. The United States Grand Prix never fails to deliver excitement and drama, and this year promises to be no different.

If you can’t get enough of auto racing, make sure to catch all the races throughout the year on Fubo and ESPN+. With these platforms, you’ll never miss a moment of the heart-pounding action.

Source: Data Skrive