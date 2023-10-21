Where to Watch Auto Racing Live Today: F1 Academy, Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

If you’re a passionate auto racing fan, you know that the thrill of the race is unmatched. From start to finish, you want to catch every moment. In this article, we will guide you on how to watch or live stream various auto racing events, including the F1 Academy, Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series on Fubo on Saturday, October 21.

The action-packed day starts with the F1 Academy race in Austin at 10:45 AM ET. You can catch this race on ESPN through a live stream on Fubo. Next up is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health 200 race at 12:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks and available for streaming on Fubo. There are two more races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series happening at the same time and also broadcasting on FOX Sports Networks.

For Formula 1 fans, the United States Grand Prix – Sprint Shootout begins at 1:25 PM ET. ESPN will broadcast this race, and you can stream it on Fubo. Later in the day, at 3:00 PM ET, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Contender Boats 300 will take place. Tune into the USA Network or stream it on Fubo.

The final races of the day include the F1 Academy: Austin – Race 2 at 4:30 PM ET, available on ESPN through Fubo, and the Formula 1: United States Grand Prix – Sprint at 5:55 PM ET, airing on ESPN and streaming on Fubo.

To stay updated on auto racing all year round, make sure you have access to Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with a wide range of auto racing events to enjoy.

Sources:

– ESPN

– FOX Sports Networks

– USA Network