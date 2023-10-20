Get Ready for a Day of Exciting Auto Racing Action!

Gear up for an adrenaline-packed day of auto racing on Friday, October 20! Whether you’re a fan of F1 Academy, Formula 1, or NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, there’s a thrilling race waiting for you. Thanks to Fubo, you can catch all the action live from the comfort of your home.

The race schedule kicks off with F1 Academy: Austin Practice 1 at 9:15 AM ET. This training session is a great opportunity to see the rising stars of Formula 1 in action. Tune in to ESPN to catch all the excitement.

The Formula 1 action continues with the United States Grand Prix – Practice 1 at 1:25 PM ET. Watch as the world’s top drivers push their machines to the limit, vying for the fastest lap time. ESPN is your go-to channel for this thrilling event.

Later in the day, at 2:55 PM ET, it’s time for F1 Academy: Austin Practice 2. This is another chance to witness the future stars of Formula 1 hone their skills and showcase their talent. ESPN is the place to be for this exciting session.

As the day progresses, at 4:55 PM ET, don’t miss the intense qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix. Witness the drivers battle it out, fighting for the best starting positions in the race. ESPN will bring you all the heart-pounding action.

For fans of the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, the Contender Boats 300 – Qualifying begins at 6:00 PM ET. This is a thrilling event with high-speed action and nail-biting moments. Tune in to the USA Network to see these talented drivers compete for pole position.

To round up the day, at 6:30 PM ET, F1 Academy: Austin Qualifying takes place. Watch as the future stars of Formula 1 push themselves to the limit and go all out for the best grid position. ESPN is the place to be for this intense qualifying session.

Don’t miss out on any of the auto racing action. Make sure you have Fubo and ESPN+ to enjoy these events and stay up to date with all the high-octane racing during the year.

Definitions:

– F1 Academy: A program designed to support and develop young drivers aspiring to compete in Formula 1.

– Formula 1: The pinnacle of motorsport, featuring open-wheel racing cars and attracting the best drivers from around the world.

– NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: A professional stock car racing series, serving as a stepping stone for drivers aspiring to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

