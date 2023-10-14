How to Watch Auto Racing Action on Fubo: IMSA Weathertech Championship Race, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and UCI BMX Racing World Cup

If you’re a true auto racing fan, you know that there’s no such thing as too many races. You want to catch all the action, from the starting gun to the checkered flag. Luckily, there are several upcoming races that you can watch or live stream on Fubo.

First up is the NASCAR Cup Series, featuring the South Point 400 – Qualifying. The race will be aired on the USA Network at 12:30 PM ET. If you can’t watch it on TV, don’t worry! You can also stream it live on Fubo.

Next, we have the UCI BMX Racing World Cup, Round 10 in Santiago del Estero. This thrilling event will be broadcasted on beIN Sports at 2:40 PM ET. Alternatively, you can catch the live stream on Fubo.

For NASCAR Xfinity Racing fans, you won’t want to miss the Alsco Uniforms 302. Tune in to the USA Network at 3:30 PM ET to catch all the excitement. And yes, you guessed it, you can also watch it live on Fubo.

Last but not least, the IMSA Weathertech Championship Race, MOTUL Petit Le Mans, will be aired on the USA Network at 6:30 PM ET. Get ready for some intense racing action. If you can’t be in front of your TV, you can still catch the race streaming it on Fubo.

To ensure you never miss any auto racing action, make sure to follow along with Fubo and ESPN+. With these platforms, you can watch races all year long.

Definitions:

– NASCAR Cup Series: A premier racing series organized the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) in the United States.

– UCI BMX Racing World Cup: An international competition for BMX racing organized the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

– NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: A racing series that serves as a stepping stone for drivers aspiring to reach the highest levels of NASCAR.

– IMSA Weathertech Championship Race: A sports car racing series organized the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

