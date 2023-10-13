How to Watch Auto Racing Events on Friday, October 13

If you’re an avid fan of auto racing, you won’t want to miss the exciting action happening on Friday, October 13. There are two thrilling racing events airing on Fubo that day, and we’re here to help you find out how to watch or live stream them.

First up, at 2:40 PM ET, you can watch the UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Round 9 in Santiago del Estero. This intense and fast-paced BMX racing event promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Tune in to beIN Sports on Fubo to catch all the action.

Later in the day, at 7:00 PM ET, make sure to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 – Qualifying. The NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series is known for its high-speed thrills and close competitions. You can catch this event on USA Network through Fubo.

If you’re craving even more racing coverage, consider subscribing to ESPN+. They offer a wide range of auto racing events throughout the year, ensuring that you never miss out on your favorite races.

So mark your calendars for Friday, October 13, and get ready for an adrenaline-filled day of auto racing. Tune in to Fubo or ESPN+ to catch all the heart-pounding action. Don’t miss out!

Definitions:

– UCI BMX Racing World Cup: A series of BMX racing events organized the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the international governing body for the sport of cycling.

– NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: A stock car racing series organized the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR), serving as a stepping stone for drivers aspiring to compete in the top-tier NASCAR Cup Series.

