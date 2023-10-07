Don’t Miss the Thrilling Auto Racing Action This Saturday

If you’re a passionate fan of auto racing, mark your calendar for Saturday, October 7th, as there will be a lineup of thrilling races across the ARCA Menards Series, Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series. You don’t want to miss out on all the excitement.

First up is the Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint Shootout, which kicks off at 8:55 AM ET. Tune in to ESPN to catch all the high-speed action. If you prefer watching the race online, you can live stream it on Fubo.

Next, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the stage with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Qualifying at 12:30 PM ET. Switch your TV to USA Network to witness the intense qualifying session. Alternatively, you can stream it live on Fubo.

At 1:25 PM ET, Formula 1 returns with the Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint. Get ready to experience the speed and precision of these elite drivers on ESPN. Don’t worry if you’re away from your TV; you can still watch the race live streaming it on Fubo.

For fans of the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, the Drive for the Cure 250 is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. Tune in to NBC to catch all the close wheel-to-wheel action. If you prefer watching online, Fubo offers a live stream of the race.

Last but not least, at 4:30 PM ET, the ARCA Menards Series: Toledo will be on air. Switch your TV to FOX Sports Networks to enjoy this thrilling race. Just like the other races, you can also choose to live stream it on Fubo.

Make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the adrenaline-pumping excitement following these races on Fubo and ESPN+. Stay tuned for the screeching tires, heart-stopping overtakes, and photo finishes that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

