How to Watch Live Auto Racing Events on Fubo

If you’re a dedicated auto racing fan, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on any races. We’ve compiled a list of all the events that will be airing on Fubo on Friday, October 6, so you can watch them live or stream them online.

The first event on the list is the Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix – Practice 1. It will start at 9:25 AM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. If you prefer to stream it online, you can watch it on Fubo.

Following that, there will be the Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix – Qualifying. This event will start at 12:55 PM ET and will also be aired on ESPN. If you’re not near a TV, you can still catch the action streaming it on Fubo.

For even more auto racing coverage, you can subscribe to ESPN+. With ESPN+, you’ll have access to live streams of various auto racing events throughout the year, ensuring you never miss a race.

So, whether you prefer to watch the races on TV or stream them online, there are plenty of options available on Fubo and ESPN+ to satisfy your auto racing cravings.

Definitions:

– Fubo: One of the popular streaming platforms that offers live TV channels, including sports networks like ESPN.

– Formula 1: A high-level international motor racing championship featuring single-seater cars.

– Practice 1: A session in Formula 1 racing where drivers have the opportunity to practice on the track before the race.

– Qualifying: A session in Formula 1 racing where drivers compete to set the fastest lap time to determine their starting position in the race.

Source: Data Skrive.